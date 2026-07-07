Company working on attic insulation talks importance of planning & safety while working in heat

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County is starting to warm up with that summer heat, especially with a heat advisory in some areas going into effect starting Wednesday.

Some people are beating the heat while they're punching the clock, like those working on an insulation install at a home in Poway.

“We’ll be reinsulating the attic. Air seal, rodent-proofing, the whole nine yards,” Valarie Chavez, Operations Director for Sky Clean Air, said. “It's a demanding job. It takes a certain type of individual to be able to go into a tight crawl space or a tight attic, work all day in there all wrapped up with all their PPE gear on.”

Chavez said in the summer months that already hard work gets even more difficult.

“They have to come out in the summertime for frequent breaks, water breaks. We have a whole heat plan for them that they go over,” Chavez said. “We have weekly meetings on it. They definitely need to be prepared.”

Inside the attic, ABC 10News used a temperature gauge gun to see how hot it was while the crew worked on the install. The equipment recorded temperatures ranging from 102 to 114 while scanning different areas of the attic.

“Especially in Poway, sometimes it could be 90 degrees here and reach 120, maybe 130 degrees in the attic,” Chavez said. “We train on a heat plan, and we make sure that they're coming down, taking adequate breaks, drinking their water, making sure they have a safe and cool space to cool down in. And again, making sure that they're watching each other, that's the main thing.”

So as the summer heats up, a word to the wise for those working out in it or being cooped up in it: make sure you’re staying safe.

“Safety is the most important thing. Take care of yourself, take care of your crew, make sure that you have a game plan, a heat plan in place, and follow it.”