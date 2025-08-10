Community volunteers beautify City Heights businesses in first-of-its-kind event

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 170 volunteers came together Saturday to repaint storefronts and clean sidewalks along University Avenue in City Heights, giving local businesses a much-needed facelift.

The "Beautifying the Block" event, organized by City Heights CDC, brought together community members of all ages to help revitalize the neighborhood's business district.

"I'm very blessed," said Ly Lay, owner of 777 Noodle House, one of the businesses that received a fresh facade paint job.

Lay believes the cleanup efforts will benefit all local businesses in the area.

"The tourist people, people come into our community City Heights, they see a lot cleaner. Yeah, that really helps the business owner around the areas," Lay said.

Volunteers began working early Saturday morning, with some arriving as early as 8 a.m. to help with painting and cleanup efforts.

"I want to make sure that the community in which I live and I work in is reflective of myself but also reflective of all the diversity that's in this community," said Kazeem Omidiji, a volunteer from SDG&E.

Omidiji described the experience as rewarding for all involved.

"It's been our pleasure to do this. This has been one of the most amazing volunteer events we've done all year," Omidiji said.

City Heights CDC, which has served the community for 43 years supporting housing, small businesses, jobs and eviction prevention, plans to make this an annual event.

"Families brought their kids out today. It just means a lot for families to wake up and be able to walk outside and see a clean neighborhood and a clean community," said Alexis Villanueva, CEO of City Heights CDC.

For those who missed Saturday's event, Villanueva says there will be more opportunities to participate in the future, as the organization aims to host a "Beautify the Block" event every year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

