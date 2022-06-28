Community says thank you and goodbye to 'Chopper the Biker Dog'

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — People are saying goodbye and thank you to Chopper the Biker Dog who spent his entire life making San Diegans feel better.

Chopper lived the life of a local celebrity parading through the city on his custom Harley. While he attended many city events, his most important job was bringing smiles to those in need.

Chopper often visited people in hospitals, homeless shelters or in hospice care.

“Chopper just has a lot of love he wants to share,” said Mark Shaffer, the owner of the 12-year-old Boston Terrier. “It’s not just the people we visit…that are sick. It’s the families at these nursing homes and hospitals that need something positive.”

Shaffer shared with ABC10 that Chopper has been battling a series of health issues. His vet has advised he be put down this week.

“I’m very proud of what he’s done,” he said.

On Monday, Shaffer brought Chopper to the Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa where the pair are regulars. He wanted him to enjoy one of his favorite meals one final time.

“They named a dinner after Chopper…the Pork Chopper,” he said.

Out of the countless impactful memories, Shaffer hopes the community remembers one thing: Chopper’s example.

“We try to inspire other people to get out in their community and do the same thing," he said.

As Chopper has shown abundantly in San Diego – a small act of kindness can go a long way.

If you’d like to write a goodbye message to Chopper you can visit his Facebook page or Twitter.