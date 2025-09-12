Community remembers Ramona Pastor shot and killed in home

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Ramona community is grieving the loss of Pastor Felipe Ascencio, who was shot and killed inside his home on Eighth Street Sunday afternoon. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.

Loved ones describe Ascencio as more than just a pastor. To many at Templo Monte Horeb, he was a father figure, mentor, and friend.

“For a moment it was just something we couldn’t believe,” said Miguel Hernandez, a longtime churchgoer. “Even on Wednesday, we had church, and we were still thinking that he was going to walk in and say hello to everyone.”

Close friends say Ascencio’s impact stretched far beyond the church.

Jesus Flores, who grew up in the church, credits Asencio with providing guidance during a difficult time. “He really found a bunch of value in me when nobody really did,” Flores said.

Francisco Tomas, another close friend, shared how Ascencio once opened his home to him during a rough patch. “For me, he was not just a pastor. He was a father, he was an uncle, he was a friend, he was a mentor,” he said.

Ascencio leaves behind his wife and two children, along with a lasting legacy within his congregation. “He left an example that we should all follow—to love one another,” Tomas added. “He was a good friend, a good husband, a loving father—the best pastor anybody can have.”

As the community continues to grieve, friends are rallying to support his family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ascencio’s wife and children during this difficult time.

