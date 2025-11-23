Community rallies to support beloved La Playa owner detained

A longtime staple on Mission Boulevard is missing what many call the “heart and soul of La Playa.” For more than 30 years, the family-run restaurant has welcomed customers with familiar faces, warm greetings, and a strong sense of community. Now, the family and supporters are fighting to bring its owner back home.

For decades, people have walked through the doors of La Playa and felt like part of the family.

“I walk in the door, it’s hugs, it’s hello. I call her Auntie Mama La Playa,” one longtime customer said.

Much of that welcoming atmosphere, customers say, comes from owner Victor Rodriguez and his family. Another regular described him as a hardworking man devoted to his loved ones.

“He reminds me of my dad. He’s a very hardworking family man. He puts his kids and his family first. He’s always here. He’s always working.”

But loved ones say Rodriguez was detained by immigration authorities outside his home on October 31 and now faces possible deportation.

“It’s very hard when you have to see your mom cry herself to sleep every night,” said his son, Victor Rodriguez Jr.

Since his father’s detention, Victor Jr. says the entire family has been trying to keep the restaurant running—while he prepares to leave for U.S. Navy boot camp in just a few weeks.

“It’s difficult when nobody can fill that hole for my mother like my dad did, no matter what we do,” he said.

He added that he sold his car and many of his belongings as he prepared to ship out.

“My dad was really eager for me to go… As much as I’d want to, I’m trying to do what I can to extend my stay so I can ship out a little bit later.”

A Gofundmecreated to help the family has raised more than $12,000 in just two days, as community members rally to support the restaurant and the Rodriguez family.

“We did not expect such outpouring,” one customer said. “It has been remarkable, and it’s really humbling to see the community rally around and support this family.”

Victor Jr. says the family is now waiting for another interview that could determine his father’s future—and the future of La Playa.

“And everything that he’s worked on for over 30 years for us could just simply be thrown away off that decision,” he said. “That’s probably the scariest part for us.”

ABC 10News has reached out to ICE and is awaiting a response.