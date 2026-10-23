Community rallies against data center being considered in Midway District

Community members and elected officials gathered at San Diego City Hall to oppose a potential data center at the former Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) site in the Midway District, raising concerns about its potential impact on nearby neighborhoods.

Manchester Financial Group is exploring several redevelopment options for the site, located near Interstate 5 and San Diego International Airport. The possibilities include a university, a medical center and a 400-megawatt data center.

The data center proposal has drawn opposition from residents and local leaders who say the facility could place additional strain on the surrounding community.

“People don't want data centers in their backyards,” said San Diego City Councilmember, Sean Elo-Rivera. “San Diegans are not gonna just sit by idly and watch one of the biggest data centers in California get dropped right in the middle of our city.”

Those opposing the proposal cited potential increases in pollution and noise, along with concerns about the demands a large data center could place on local resources.

One community member argued that the project could create additional burdens for residents who have limited options for where they live.

Matthew Berger, a small-business owner and co-owner of a business located less than a mile from the proposed site, also questioned whether a data center would benefit the surrounding neighborhood.

“We don't need it. It doesn't make jobs for anyone. It doesn't make the neighborhood a better place,” Berger said.

While the redevelopment options remain under consideration, the possibility of a data center has prompted calls for city leaders to take action before a project moves forward.

In a statement, Manchester Financial Group said a data center is one of several options being considered for the NAVWAR site.

The company said discussions remain in the early stages of exploring what a data center could look like and emphasized that no negotiations or agreements are currently underway.

No final redevelopment plan has been announced, and the data center remains a potential option rather than an approved project.

San Diego city leaders are also taking steps to address concerns about the potential development of data centers elsewhere in the city.

Elo-Rivera said the proposal highlights the need for officials to consider potential impacts before similar projects advance.

“That is a signal that this could be a threat in other parts of San Diego, and we should never, ever, ever allow a threat that we can see coming to arrive here before we take action,” he said.

Mayor Todd Gloria has signed an executive order directing city staff to develop a moratorium on new data centers in San Diego. The proposed moratorium is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council on Monday.

As discussions over the NAVWAR site's future continue, the proposal has become a focal point for a broader debate over data center development, neighborhood impacts and the city's approach to future projects.