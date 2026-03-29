Community push leads to parking solution amid La Mesa construction concerns

LA MESA (KGTV) — New construction in a busy La Mesa corridor nearly shut down a key parking lot—but swift action from local businesses and residents helped change course.

The Allison Avenue parking lot, typically packed on weekends, was initially slated to lose about half its spaces to construction materials. The potential loss raised concerns among nearby businesses that rely heavily on customer access and foot traffic.

City leaders say the plan was never ideal for anyone involved—but after hearing strong pushback from the community, they pivoted.

“When merchants, employees, customers, and event-goers realized they were losing their parking lot, they got very upset—but also very coordinated,” said La Mesa Councilwoman Laura Lothian.

That coordinated response led to an influx of emails to city officials, prompting a reevaluation of the plan. Instead of taking up parking spaces, the city opted to temporarily close a less busy stretch of Palm Avenue and relocate construction materials there.

The Allison Avenue lot sits in a bustling part of La Mesa, home to several popular businesses. Owners and employees say losing parking would have had a major impact—not just for customers, but for workers as well.

“It definitely makes us feel better,” said Sumy Bilal, a bartender at Hacienda Cazadores. “The more people can park nearby, the more likely they are to pass by and come in—that foot traffic is huge for us.”

Bilal says construction has already made parking difficult at times, forcing workers to find alternative spots. The city’s decision, he says, helps ease that burden.

As La Mesa continues to grow in popularity, city leaders acknowledge that parking is becoming an increasingly urgent issue.

“It’s a level of concern, and it’s growing,” Lothian said. “If we don’t act now, it’ll be too late. We have to be proactive.”

For many in the community, the outcome highlights the power of speaking up.

“It’s a small but very busy community,” Bilal said. “Knowing that the voices of businesses and patrons matter—it’s comforting.”

City officials say the temporary solution aims to balance ongoing development with the needs of the community, while longer-term planning around parking continues.