Community organizes fundraisers for boy killed in DUI crash; bond set at $500K for driver

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The 20-year-old man accused of driving drunk and killing a 13-year-old Escondido boy is now being held on $500,000 bail.

Alexander Oroz pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court after prosecutors accused him of driving more than 90 miles per hour when the crash happened on Saturday.

Escondido Police say Oroz was driving his girlfriend, Jasmine Tapia, and her brother, Junior Tapia, when he crashed.

Prosecutors echoed statements Tapia's family has previously said: both passengers were telling Oroz to slow down.

"I can't imagine how he was feeling when he was coming down the hill," Norma Tapia said of her son in the car, while fighting back tears. "He told him to stop, my daughter did too, and he kept pushing the gas pedal."

At the same time court was in session in Vista, community members in Escondido spoke about their efforts to rally around the Tapia family.

Jessica Lopez is married to one of Tapia's other sisters. She's also a student at the Stay Fresh Barber Academy in Escondido. She's only been enrolled for three weeks, but she asked the owner of the shop if it would help put on a fundraiser. The owner says Stay Fresh will donate profits from haircuts from Thursday to Sunday to Tapia's funeral expenses.

There was no hesitation for them to say yeah about the barber fundraising," Lopez said. "It's been truly amazing."

Meanwhile the Escondido Little League, where Tapia played baseball is organizing a fundraiser too. The league plans to serve food at Mountain View Park on Saturday morning until food runs out.

"It's been tough," Tapia's coach Manny Valdez said. "One minute he's here, next minute he's not."

Valdez, who is helping with the fundraiser, said its been hard on his players, and everyone involved with the league.

"He loved the game of baseball, he loved his friends, he loved his teammates, you know, he's just one of those kids where, dude, no matter where you put him, [he'd] give it 100%."

this weekend the league will be selling food to raise money for the funeral too.

In addition to the Stay Fresh and Escondido fundraisers, there is also aGoFundMe set up for the family.

