Family members mourn loss of 13-year-old boy killed in Escondido DUI crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- An Escondido family is mourning the loss of their 13-year-old son who was killed in a DUI crash over the weekend.

Rodrigo Tapia Jr., who goes by Junior, was one of two passengers in a car driven by a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to Tapia's family, Junior and his sister left a quinceñera party on the evening of April 27 in a car driven by his sister's 20-year-old boyfriend.

"I can only imagine how my mom and my dad feel because nobody should ever bury their child," said Ana Lopez, Junior’s sister.

Days later, tire marks in the grass still show what happened that night at North Broadway and Country Club Lane in Escondido.

But back at Junior Tapia's home, his mom is putting up photos and building a memorial for her youngest child.

"He loves baseball," Norma Tapia said, while putting up a photo of her son at a Padres game. "He was a dancer, too; he loved it."

Escondido Police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Oroz on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and gross vehicular manslaughter.

"His responsibility was to not drive if he knew he was he was drinking," Lopez said of her sister's boyfriend. "My mom even told him, ‘Hey, I'm gonna order you an Uber, don't drink."

Lopez is angry with Oroz, who she said ignored requests by both her brother and sister to slow down.

"My sister told him to slow down and, I know my sister, when she says slow down, she's like, 'Slow down, bro,’” Lopez said in a stern voice, replicating her sister's. "Like, ‘I'm serious, like slow down,' and then my brother told him the same thing, 'Slow down.'"

Junior’s sister, Jasmine, just got out of the hospital Monday morning. She's doing OK physically, but mentally it hasn't hit her yet, Lopez said.

"She's still in shock right now. She's in pain. Thank God she's … I'm just happy that she's here with us."

But now the family is remembering Junior -- his big smile, his dance moves, and his future that was cut short.

"We're taking it hard," Lopez said of her family. “But I can only imagine how his friends are taking it because Junior was an awesome kid.”

The Escondido Little League where Tapia played is holding a memorial fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, at Mountain View Park beginning at 9 a.m.

Money raised will go towards paying for Junior’s funeral.

"I want him to have a decent funeral and lay him to rest, and show that many people care,” Norma Tapia said. "He was liked by so many people. He had so many friends and I can't believe how many people are supporting us, community-wise."

Tapia was a student at Quantum Academy, where Principal Krystle Miller released this statement about him:

"We are devastated by the tragic death of Rodrigo, a beloved member of our Quantum Academy community. Everybody knew Rodrigo. He was a great friend and always stepped up as a leader.

He was a really good athlete, and he loved sports, especially baseball.

Our district’s crisis intervention team was on campus today providing support, and counselors were available to meet with students, staff members, and parents individually and in groups. Our classroom teachers also made time to discuss this loss during their morning circles with students.

Quantum is a close-knit school, and we are all grieving right now."