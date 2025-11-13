Community members may pay hundreds for new proposed parking fees at Balboa Park

BALBOA PARK (KGTV) — San Diego's Balboa Park visitors may soon face new parking fees that some community groups say are unaffordable, potentially forcing longtime park users to find alternatives.

Mayor Todd Gloria's office recently proposed annual parking pass rates of $300 for residents, with monthly passes at $30 and quarterly passes at $80. The fees would take effect January 5, 2025, if approved by the City Council next week.

The proposed rates have sparked concern among regular park users, particularly seniors on fixed incomes who frequent community activities like the Redwood Bridge Club.

"We're going to lose over 50% of our population and we're going to lose a lot of games and everything is just going to be a lot smaller and we're going to be struggling just to have two or three games a week where right now we're having 8 or 9 games a week," said David Walters, club manager at Redwood Bridge Club.

Walters said the bridge players are primarily seniors living on fixed incomes who cannot afford the proposed annual fee.

"People just can't afford to pay $300 a year for an annual parking permit. So if they want to really maximize their revenue, they need to give it a price where they're going to get maximum buy-in from all the people who are already using the park rather than drive them out," Walters said.

The city has indicated that revenue from the new parking rates will help address the city's budget deficit.

Walters emphasized that his club is not the only group that would be affected by the proposed changes.

"What we're fighting for is just an affordable solution that will allow us to maintain the club at the levels we have right now. We're not alone. There are hundreds and hundreds of communities providing activities within the park, and they're all going to be decimated if the city is so stubborn as to exclude all these people," Walters said.

The Mayor's office did not provide additional comment on the issue.

The City Council will meet next week to consider the parking pass rates, with implementation scheduled for January 5 if approved.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

