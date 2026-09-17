Community members, elected officials rally against ICE operations in City Heights

Community members and elected officials gathered in City Heights, calling for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the neighborhood.

Demonstrators crowded the intersection of University Avenue and Fairmount Avenue before marching through the community toward Euclid Elementary School.

At the rally, local leaders and residents spoke about the impact recent ICE operations have had on families in the area.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents District 9, said he understands the emotions and sense of powerlessness some community members are feeling.

“They have raw emotions about it and then don't know what to do, that sense of powerlessness that I felt as well,” Elo-Rivera said. “It doesn't need to be that way. There are ways to get involved and that's what we try to do today.”For protesters, seeing elected officials join them at the demonstration was significant.

Angel Garibay, a protester, said the presence of local leaders sent a message that community concerns were being heard.

“We finally got the officials who understand that the community comes first, that the people come first, that they need to show up for us, and they're doing that,” Garibay said.Protesters carried signs and chanted as they marched through the streets, temporarily shutting down roads along the route. Law enforcement was also present as the demonstration moved toward Euclid Elementary.

The rally comes after recent ICE activity in the City Heights area, including the arrests of two parents near John Marshall Elementary School.

According to Department of Homeland Security officials, the couple entered the United States lawfully in 2022 but later overstayed their authorized period of admission. Officials did not specify further details about the alleged immigration violations.

The arrests have drawn concern from members of the surrounding community, with protesters saying the incidents have left families shaken.

One demonstrator described the situation as difficult to understand and said the arrests have had an emotional impact on the community.

Now, community members and elected officials are calling for change and continuing to organize around their concerns about ICE operations in City Heights.

Elo-Rivera said he was not surprised by the turnout but was proud to see residents come together.

“I'm not surprised, but I'm proud of my community. I love our community, and I'm mad and sad that we need to be here,” Elo-Rivera said.