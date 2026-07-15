Community group vows to keep patrolling neighborhoods despite ICE vehicle stop policy change

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego community organization says it will keep patrolling neighborhoods for ICE activity, even after the agency announced a nationwide suspension of most vehicle stops following two deadly shootings in one week.

Benjamin Prado, a member of Union del Barrio, said he has witnessed ICE's tactics firsthand, including agents boxing in vehicles and attempting to remove individuals from them. He said he does not believe the policy change will meaningfully alter ICE's behavior.

"We do not believe in, not one iota that they are trying to improve the way in which they operate," Prado said.

Prado said his organization plans to continue its patrols regardless.

"We still may see them out in the community so we're gonna continue to monitor our neighbors, our neighborhoods inform our neighbors," Prado said.

Union del Barrio has been conducting community patrols and monitoring ICE's presence in San Diego neighborhoods for many years.

The reaction comes after ICE was ordered to temporarily stop conducting most vehicle stops nationwide following two deadly shootings within one week.

The latest shooting happened Monday in Maine, where 26-year-old Joan Yo-ahn Sebastian Guerrero was shot and killed on his way to work. An ICE spokesperson said Guerrero attempted to flee from a vehicle stop and the officer fired out of fear for public safety. Guerrero was from Colombia, had a Social Security number and was authorized to work in the U.S.

According to a state senator, Guerrero was not the target of the operation.

Just last week, ICE shot and killed a Mexican man in Houston. He was not the target of that operation either. Both men were killed during attempted immigration-related traffic stops.

Sources told ABC News that during the temporary pause, ICE officers will receive new training on vehicle stops. In most cases, officers will stop a target on the street, but ICE will still use vehicle stops when dealing with the most dangerous targets.

In a statement, ICE said:

"We are always evaluating our procedures to keep our officers safe and criminals off our streets. We will not disclose or discuss law enforcement tactics."

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