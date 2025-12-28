Community gathers to celebrate Kwanzaa at WorldBeat Cultural Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The second night of Kwanzaa brought community members together in Balboa Park as the annual celebration at the WorldBeat Cultural Center officially opened its doors for several nights of culture, reflection and connection.

People packed into the cultural center to honor the holiday’s second principle, Kuji Chagulia — self-determination — focusing on health, reciprocity and community. Each night of Kwanzaa highlights a different principle from the Nguzo Saba, the seven core values at the heart of the African American cultural holiday.

Now in its 45th year, the celebration has become a longstanding tradition in San Diego, featuring music, art and cultural expression that reflect generations of heritage.

“We’re celebrating the goodness of our culture,” said Makeda Dread Cheatom, executive director and founder of the WorldBeat Cultural Center. “It’s a night of gathering. It’s for us to come together.”

Cheatom, who has helped steward the event for decades, said creating space for these traditions is essential — especially as community members work to carry them forward.

Each night of the week-long holiday centers on a different principle. The second day, Kuji Chagulia, self determination— which Cheatom explained emphasizes defining and naming one’s own destiny.

“To be a part of our own destiny and to name our own destiny — that’s what Kuji Chagulia is,” Cheatom said.

For many in attendance the celebration goes beyond a single holiday.

“Kwanzaa means to me celebration of community,” Cheatom shared. “And really respecting what my ancestors laid down for me and carrying their dream on — and to have those Kwanzaas every day.”

The significance of hosting such a celebration in San Diego resonated deeply with many, including educator and artist Ayanna Gregory, daughter of the late comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory.

“It’s amazing,” Gregory said. “To come here and see this incredible pillar — the WorldBeat Center and Mama Makeda Dread, who’s been holding it down for all these years — I just walked into a gold mine.”

The WorldBeat Cultural Center will host four of the seven days of Kwanzaa celebrations this week. All events are open to the public and free to attend.

