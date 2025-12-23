Community gathers for menorah lighting to spread light amid dark times & to stand against antisemitism & hate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday is the last day of Hanukkah.

“It is an honor to host this rally for light on the last day of Hanukkah,” Jordan Marks, San Diego County Assessor, said.

With the holiday coming to an end, members of the San Diego County community are coming together to light a six-foot-tall menorah to symbolize their stand against antisemitism and provide a light during dark times.

“The message of today was that it's more than the Jewish community that's lighting joy and happiness, it’s everybody's ability to light the menorah,” Marks said.

Dozens gathered at the steps of the San Diego County Administration building for what was being called, ‘Rally For Light,” from elected leaders to religious leaders and others.

“We saw that with leaders of different faiths, different political communities. It doesn't matter. We all came together to end hate,” Marks said.

Even those who aren’t members of the Jewish faith stood side-by-side to take part in that message.

"Very important to me and to others of the Christian faith to stand in solidarity at all times with the Jewish community,” Bonni Kane, who attended the menorah lighting ceremony, said.

That haunting image of hate was seen in the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration.

“I never in my lifetime thought that I would see the horrific rise of anti-Semitism in this country and now and around the world,” Kane said.

So, Monday’s lighting of this menorah is to show San Diego County and others that antisemitism and hate won’t stand.

“This was to rededicate ourselves to rekindle, not just me, but all the county leadership, that you are safe, that you are home, that San Diego is here and standing in unity with you against hate, and we can do that by having light to get rid of the darkness,” Marks said.