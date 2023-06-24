Community gathers for candlelight vigil for City Heights woman who was stabbed to death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Flickering candles, fresh flowers and grieving tears all were seen at this City Heights park on Friday night. It was all to honor the woman whose life was tragically taken.

More than 100 people listened to prayers and speeches to remember Chi Cao in the park where she was killed.

“To honor Chi Cao and bringing our community together because we are grieving,” JoAnn Fields, a community activist, said.

Chi Cao was stabbed to death at Central Avenue Mini Park on Monday.

Her grandson Zesson Tran said he didn’t believe the news when his father told him.

“Really speechless. I cried for the first day, just the whole first day. I let it all out,” Tran said.

A candlelight vigil was held in her honor in the same place this grandmother was taken from her family.

"And we need to be there for one another, and again it is the Vietnamese community that is most affected tonight, but there is a whole community,” Fields said.

And seeing this community come together for Tran’s grandmother leaves him speechless in a different way than he felt Monday.

“What the people have to talk about and how they described my grandmother and sharing their condolences with my family," Tran said. "I thank everyone here tonight. She doesn’t want us to be sad. She just wants us to grow and develop and be strong.”

Cao’s grandson told ABC 10News he wants people to remember her as a lovely kind-hearted and amazing woman.

