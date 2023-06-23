Defense doubts City Heights grandmother's accused killer's mental competency

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man accused of killing a longtime City Heights resident was supposed to be arraigned Thursday, but proceedings were suspended when the defense doubted his competency.

Longtime City Heights resident Chi Cao was murdered in broad daylight Monday at a City Heights park.

San Diego Police arrested, Siliveinusi Patafalai Hamala, 23, for murder.

The deadly stabbing of a city heights grandmother is something family and friends say they just can't wrap their heads around.

"She just minds her own business, is really sweet- you know easy going," said Jessica Pham, a close family friend.

Pham said she booked a trip to Vietnam for Cao the night before her murder.

"She actually has a daughter and a grandson in Vietnam. So she wanted to go back and visit family," she said.

Pham said exercising along with picking up cans was part of her routine.

Those cans were Cao's main source of income when she wasn't watching her grandkids, according to Pham.

"Usually, I practice a lot of kindness, but I think in this case, I just I can't find that kindness. Like I really hope like Allison has said before in previous interviews. I hope he gets one of the worst punishments possible," said Pham.

Prosecutors said Hamala will be evaluated ahead of his competency hearing in August.

The accused killer's family said their love, thoughts, and prayers are with the Cao family.

"We apologize that we as a family don't have answers - a lot of us weren't there. On behalf of my nephew, we are deeply sorry. We know our words probably won't do much, but we pray that god lends his healing hands over you guys," said Una Hamala, the suspect's uncle.

A GoFundMehas been set up by Pham who says all proceeds will go towards Cao's funeral.

"We do know that Mrs. Cao, her family has a GoFundMe [and] our family plans to support that," said Hamala.

A vigil is planned for Friday night at the City Heights park.