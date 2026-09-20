Community comes together for memorial ride honoring teen hit, killed on e-bike

A large group of cyclists and e-bike riders gathered at Mount Soledad Saturday to honor the life of 14-year-old Owen Harris, who was struck and killed while riding his e-bike in Pacific Beach last weekend.

Riders from across San Diego County came together for a memorial ride celebrating the teenager and showing support for his family and friends.

“I really don't know what to say. It's just crazy that everyone's here for him,” said Bentley Quance, a friend of Owen.

For many who knew Owen, the turnout was a powerful reminder of how much he meant to the local biking community.

“Honestly, it's just kind of breathtaking,” Quance said. “It honestly started a huge thing in the biking community.”

The memorial brought together riders on pedal bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes.

“It means a lot to us, especially all the bike community and stuff,” said Mael Fuentes, another friend of Owen. “The dirt bikes, everybody's here, pedal bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes.”

Owen was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his e-bike in Pacific Beach. Police said he entered the intersection of Olney Street and Balboa Avenue against a red light when he was hit by a car.

A growing memorial has been placed near the intersection as friends, family and community members continue to mourn his death.

This memorial ride offered another opportunity for those who knew Owen to come together.

“We wanna make this happen for him,” said Hector Buendia, an e-bike rider and content creator who attended the event. “I know he's proud up there and he's looking down on all of us, so I just wanna show up and show some love.”

Many riders wore pink during the event, a tribute to the color of Owen's e-bike at the time of the crash.

The loss has also prompted conversations among parents and riders about the dangers young cyclists can face on the road.

Tabitha Anderson, whose 14-year-old son also rides a bike, said Owen's death was especially difficult to process.

“It's heartbreaking that a 14-year-old passed away in a bike accident, and I have a 14-year-old boy who also likes to ride his bike,” Anderson said.

She said the crash served as a reminder that riding can come with serious risks.

“I think it's a reality check to say, hey, I know you enjoy your bike, it's fun, but there are dangers that come with it, and you have to be extremely careful,” she said.

The tragedy has affected people beyond those who personally knew Owen.

Mary Schlegel, a Pacific Beach resident, became emotional while talking about the community's connection to local young riders.

“It's just this community is so dear to our hearts,” Schlegel said. “We just love these kids so much and we just want them to be safe. I just wanna know that they're supported and that they're loved.”

Some community members are also calling for greater emphasis on road safety for everyone and education for young riders.

“Something needs to be done just to help educate these kids,” one attendee said. “The message needs to be very clear.”

For those who gathered at Mount Soledad, the ride was ultimately about more than bicycles. It was a chance to remember a teenager whose life was cut short and to show his family that the community has not forgotten him.