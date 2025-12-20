Community activists call into question San Diego Police officer role, after killing teenager

(KGTV) — Earlier this month, the City of San Diego agreed to pay $30 million to the family of 16-year-old Konoa Wilson, who was shot and killed by San Diego Police Officer Daniel Gold.

Now, community members are raising concerns about Officer Gold's continued role with the Department.

Community activist Tasha Williamson, a long-time advocate for police accountability, stood outside San Diego police headquarters on Friday, claiming Gold is not only still on the job but serving in a higher position, as Acting Detective.

"We have information that shows he is an active detective, working out of Central Division," Williamson said. "We absolutely have proof that acting Detective Gold ID number 1885 has sent out emails for an investigation that he is the investigator of, asking for information."

Gold's position with the department concerns Williamson because earlier this year, Gold shot and killed Wilson. Body camera video shows Wilson running away from another minor who pointed a gun at him. As Wilson turned the corner, Gold shot him.

Gold and another officer were in the area responding to an unrelated report of an assault at the time.

In early December, the San Diego Police Department reached a $30 million settlement with Wilson's family.

When asked about Gold's current status, whether he had been promoted and if he received a pay raise as Williamson claims, a San Diego Police Department spokesperson responded: "Officer Gold is working in an administrative capacity. He has not received a promotion or pay increase."

SDPD has also stated that the $30 million settlement is "not an admission of liability by any party."

Genevieve Jones-Wright, executive director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance, noted the significance of the settlement amount.

"We talk about George Floyd and this settlement being even larger than the George Floyd case, and that says something," Jones-Wright said.

While the civil case may be over, the District Attorney's Office says Gold's case remains under review for any potential criminal charges.

However, these community activists, including Yusef Miller executive director of Saving Lives in Custody California, still wants more accountability from SDPD.

"There's going to be a Konoa Wilson in North County, East County, San Diego if we don't get a hold of holding law enforcement officers accountable," Miller said.