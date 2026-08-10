Colombia earthquake rocks San Diego's Colombian community, sparking local donation drive effort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An early morning earthquake struck Colombia Monday, sending shockwaves through San Diego's Colombian community, including the owners of a local restaurant who are now trying to organize a donation drive to help those affected.

Andres Rodriguez, manager and co-owner of Antojitos Colombianos in Sherman Heights, said his uncle woke him with news of the earthquake. His uncle, Javier Rodriguez, opened the restaurant 17 years ago. The family lives mostly in Cali and Manizales, two of the hardest-hit cities.

"Right away we called our families over there in the two cities, Manizales and Cali," Andres Rodriguez said.

Javier described the scenes coming out of Colombia.

"Buildings collapsed, people crying and everything running around like crazy," Javier Rodriguez said.

Although their loved ones are safe, power outages and loss of cell signal have made communication difficult.

"I just see what the news is showing because our families, they have no signal. There's no Wi-Fi, there's no electricity right now over there, so it's hard to communicate with them right now," Andres Rodriguez said.

Concerns about aftershocks remain as the community continues to monitor the situation.

The family is now working to plan a fundraiser and donation drive, hoping to partner with the Colombian Embassy to transport collected goods from San Diego to Los Angeles and eventually to Colombia.

"Clothes, shoes and whatever we can just collect and send help over there through the Colombian embassy," Andres Rodriguez said.

San Diego is home to roughly 11,000 Colombians, many of whom spent Monday checking on family back home. Despite the uncertainty, Javier Rodriguez said he is grateful his family is safe.

"I thank God for for because we're fine," Javier Rodriguez said.

Details of the donation drive will be posted as soon as they become available.

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