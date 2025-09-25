College Area restaurants showcase diverse flavors at upcoming tasting event

COLLEGE AREA, Calif. — The College Area is gaining recognition for more than just its proximity to San Diego State University — it's becoming a destination for diverse dining experiences.

Kinchana, a restaurant that opened a month ago, exemplifies this culinary evolution. The establishment specializes in what they call "Cali-Asian burgers" and represents the fusion of different cultures that's defining the area's food scene.

"We have Mexican and Asian employees here, and we really like to take a little bit from all of that and create something beautiful," said Christopher Yerkes, co-manager of Kinchana.

The restaurant serves fresh, hot wings dripping in sauce alongside its signature Highland Burger, which is stacked high with various toppings.

Yerkes and other local business owners are preparing for the "Taste of College Area" event, which aims to showcase the neighborhood's growing restaurant scene.

"We're all about building the community here and becoming more than just a community but a family," Yerkes said.

The event is organized by the College Area Business District, which has worked for years to attract new businesses to the area. After successfully bringing in new establishments, the organization decided it was time to host a tasting event.

"So we wanted to do some kind of an event that actually brings people to the businesses. A taste event is exactly that," said Jim Schneider, executive director of the College Area Business District.

This marks the second year for the event, which includes 25 different restaurants throughout the entire College Area Business District. The participating businesses stretch from 54th Street on El Cajon Boulevard down to 73rd Street and north onto SDSU's campus.

"It helps them a lot. We're actually helping to bring their familiar customers as well as introducing the businesses to new customers as well," Schneider said.

The Taste of the College Area will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission tickets cost $40, while VIP tickets are $50, giving attendees access to all participating restaurants and bars.

"This community in particular has so much to offer and we're just gonna keep growing, we're gonna keep building and we're gonna keep doing great things," Yerkes said.

