Coastal flooding warning issued for San Diego as high tide expected tonight

San Diego is under a coastal flooding warning, with high swells anticipated tonight — but whether residents need to worry depends largely on where they live and how their home is built.

In the Mission Beach neighborhood, Nantasket Court offers a clear example of how differently flooding can impact properties just steps apart from one another.

Properties raised as little as a foot and a half right on the boardwalk don't flood significantly, even when the ocean reaches the base of the house, according to residents who live in them. But just up the street, the situation changes.

"The tide has been coming up decently high on the bayside - comes all the way up onto the boardwalk and sometimes even onto the alley," David McCall, a neighbor off Nantasket, said.

Underground garages in the area have flooded during past tidal events, and the uneven impact makes the problem difficult to solve.

One resident said elevation and planning ahead have made a significant difference.

"Well, we're really lucky that we're inland from both the bay and the beach side, so we don't really get impacted by it, and our house is elevated, which is something we planned a long time ago," McCall said.

NWS has issued a coastal flooding warning for the area.

Whether to sandbag is ultimately a decision left to individual residents — and one that may come down to the construction and elevation of their specific property.

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