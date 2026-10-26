Coastal flood warning hits San Diego as high tides send bay water into Mission Beach yards

MISSION BEACH — A coastal flood warning is in effect for all of San Diego's coastline, with high tides expected to cause significant flooding.

In Mission Beach, an area prone to flooding, I stopped by to see how residents are preparing. A sand berm was supposed to keep bay water from flooding the area, but all the water in the neighborhood shows it didn't work. Now residents say they're putting out sandbags and bracing for what's to come.

On a typical day, people stop by to say hi to the rescue puppies in Steve Nipper's yard. But Sunday morning, the yard looked a little different. Around 8:30 a.m., high tides sent water right to Steve's front door.

"The water came in and came across in front of us, and it was in my yard this morning about 8:30 or so at high tide," Nipper said.

It's safe to say his beach view comes with a price. After 30 years of living there, he's used to flooding.

"It's not new at all. No, this happens regularly," Nipper said.

But Nipper says he wasn't expecting this.

"Every once in a while we'll get a little bit of an issue, um, but this has been pretty bad," Nipper said.

The sand berm is supposed to help keep high water off the property, but Sunday morning, the water got through. And with a dog rescue in his front yard, Nipper has added concerns.

"We're a little bit concerned about, you know, that we need to wash down all of the, the lawn so that the puppies don't get into anything or, or have any problems with anything that's coming off the beach," Nipper said.

He says it took about two hours for the water to recede back into the ocean — something that could be a continuous problem.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning through Thursday afternoon. High tides could flood roads, homes and businesses, with water levels expected to reach up to 1.7 feet above normal tide predictions.

With sandbags and a sealed fence, Nipper says he's prepared for what's next. While he hopes the city will build a bigger berm, he still smiles at his neighbors and keeps a positive attitude.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

