Coast Guard intercepts 17 suspected migrants off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The crew of the Coast Guard Forrest Rednour caught 17 suspected migrants aboard a panga-style vessel about 10 miles off Sunset Cliffs Sunday.

At around 1:18 a.m., the Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watch standers received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento HC-130 Hercules aircrew of a vessel near the southwest of Point Loma.

The team found 17 suspected migrants abroad, claiming Mexican nationality and one unaccompanied minor claiming Guatemalan nationality.

They were later transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations for transport to Ballast Point, where they were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.