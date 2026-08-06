Coach Reggie Waller's brother reflects on his legacy: 'He gave me a blueprint of life'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jeremy Waller remembered his brother as a protector, a partner, and the life of the party, following an outpouring of community support after Coach Reggie Waller's death.

"It's been amazing because we know how much Reggie was loved as well, and I believe he knew how much he was loved," Jeremy Waller said.

Reggie Waller coached baseball at Patrick Henry High School and also for travel ball. His brother described him as someone who pushed those around him to grow, including the players he mentored.

"He pushed people and challenged them to become better versions of themselves," Jeremy Waller said.

Jeremy Waller reflected on the deep personal bond he shared with his brother.

"He was my protector, he was my partner in crime ... he really was an amazing person ... he was the life of the party ... he kinda gave me a blueprint of life and who I wanted to be," Jeremy Waller said.

Reggie Waller came from a family rooted in baseball. Jeremy Waller said baseball — and sports broadly — were central to who his brother was and what he believed in, which is why he spent most of his time coaching baseball. Jeremy said he and his four brothers grew up playing Little League and each went on to play professionally or in college.

"Sports is a microcosm of society — you interact with people who don't look like you — who don't have the same socioeconomic background ... sports is how we do it — sports is our way of bringing the community together," Jeremy Waller said.

On the day Reggie Waller died, his brothers stepped in to coach the game he was supposed to — and won. Jeremy says the winning score was 7-0, Reggie's favorite number.

The family plans to hold an open celebration of life for Reggie Waller in the coming weeks.

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