Clay Aiken to headline this winter's December Nights in Balboa Park

December Nights will return to Balboa Park for its 49th year the first weekend of December, ushering in two days of California's largest free holiday festival with platinum-selling recording artist Clay Aiken.

American Idol runner-up Aiken will headline this year's entertainment with a holiday performance featuring classic Christmas tunes alongside music from his latest album, "Rewind." Aiken will perform on the Organ Pavilion stage Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:25 p.m.

December Nights will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 10 p.m. The city estimates the event will attract 350,000 people over the two days.

"December Nights represents the best of San Diego -- a community that comes together to celebrate our diversity, share our traditions and create experiences everyone can enjoy," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "For nearly 50 years, this event has been made possible through the partnership of our city employees, local businesses, cultural institutions, public-private partnerships and community organizations. Together, we're able to welcome hundreds of thousands of people to Balboa Park for a free celebration that might otherwise be out of reach for many families. It's a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together to make San Diego a place where everyone belongs."

Over the December weekend, Balboa Park will transform into a "winter- inspired wonderland" featuring more than 1,600 performers in 70 performance groups across five entertainment stages. More than 200 food and retail booths will offer food and other goods for sale, and Balboa Park museums will be open to the public for free during evening hours, according to the city.

Visitors can use the free December Nights shuttle service to avoid traffic and limited parking in Balboa Park. Free shuttles will operate from City College at 16th Avenue and B Street, downtown at Third Avenue and A Street, and Little Italy at Beech Street and Kettner Boulevard, with drop-off and pickup at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street in Balboa Park.

The holiday festival will begin Friday with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion stage. The ceremony will be led by City Council President Joe LaCava, along with emcees from KUSI News, FOX 5 San Diego and the city's leadership team.

"December Nights is a beloved San Diego tradition, and it is a unique opportunity for all of us to come together to kick off the holiday season," LaCava said. "I want to thank the dedicated city employees, cultural organizations, vendors, sponsors and every San Diegan who helps make this celebration possible year after year."

The member nations of the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will host open houses with food and cultural offerings. San Diego Community Power will offer free Ferris wheel rides, and the San Diego Museum of Art and Disney will present an art show and family-friendly activities.

Craft projects, food trucks, a half-pipe skateboarding demonstration and visits with Santa Claus will also be part of the event.

"As we celebrate the 49th year of December Nights, this event remains one of the biggest holiday festivals on the West Coast," said Christina Chadwick, executive director of San Diego's Special Events and Filming Office. "Our team has worked thoughtfully to honor the traditions San Diegans cherish while introducing new experiences that ensure there's something special for everyone to enjoy."

The city asks attendees to take public transit or shared vehicles, leave non-service animals at home and keep a close eye on children, valuables and their surroundings.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

