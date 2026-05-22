Classic cars to return to Escondido's Grand Avenue for Cruisin' Grand

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Hot rods, Mustangs and classic American cars are returning to Grand Avenue in Escondido for Cruisin' Grand, a popular cruising tradition now in its 26th year.

The annual event will bring music, street vendors and cars to Grand Avenue for the community to enjoy. It kicks off June 5 at 4 p.m.

Steve Waldron founded the event 26 years ago.

"For years, I thought Grand Avenue just had this ambiance, this great venue for potentially a car cruise," Waldron said.

"It's an event and all the car guys come out and you do get to see a lot of fun things," Waldron said.

Greer Bohan owns a business on Grand Avenue that has been in the area for almost five years. She said she is excited for this year's festivities.

"It brings a lot of people downtown. It presents some challenges with all of the roads getting closed, but everybody absolutely loves it," Bohan said.

Bohan said parking will be a challenge because many people come to Grand Avenue to see the cars.

"Parking in the neighborhood and then walking over is probably the best way to go," Bohan said.

Because of the event, Bohan will keep her business open until 7 p.m. on Fridays and will offer specials for people passing by. She said she hopes the crowds mean more customers walking through her door.

"There are certain Fridays that it gets really, really busy and people find us that have never seen us before," Bohan said.

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