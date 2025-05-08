Nearly 100 law enforcement officers honored on memorial wall

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The names of nearly 100 fallen law enforcement officers are etched into a memorial wall in San Diego.

Each year, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and various agencies from across the region host a ceremony to honor the sacrifice made by those killed in the line of duty.

This year's ceremony, held Wednesday, brought hundreds of San Diegans together to remember the lives of three people who were added to the memorial.

They are:



San Diego Police Officer Austin Machitar (End of Watch: August 26, 2024)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Interdiction Agent Jeffrey Kanas (End of Watch: December 16, 2024)

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Herbert Sibert (End of Watch: July 13, 1949)

If you'd like to pay your respects, you can find the wall outside the San Diego County Administration Center off Pacific Highway.