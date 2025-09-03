City of San Diego seeks developers to turn old Central Library into housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new chapter way be on the horizon for downtown San Diego’s old Central Library building, as officials are seeking a buyer or lessee to turn the currently vacant structure into housing.

The library on 820 E Street was built in 1954, and it closed its doors in 2013. While the city transitioned the Central Library to its new location on 330 Park Boulevard, officials have been trying over the years to figure out how to best use the old library’s building.

This year, it was brought up as an option for a permanent shelter after Mayor Todd Gloria’s controversial mega-shelter on Kettner and Vine fell through.

But the city said renovating the library would cost almost $90 million, so that plan was ruled out.

Now, officials hope the building could serve as a new apartment complex.

In July, the City Council declared the property surplus land under California’s Surplus Land Act; now, if the building were to become an apartment tower, city leaders want to make at least 25% of the units affordable for people making 80% or less of the area’s median income.

Gloria said in a statement: “The Old Central Library site is prime real estate in Downtown San Diego, but it’s in need of some TLC. By inviting proposals for its future, we are taking the first step toward transforming this long-vacant building into something that better servers our residents and contributes to a more vibrant Downtown. I look forward to seeing creative ideas that honor its legacy while delivering real public value for San Diegans.”

City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents the downtown San Diego, added, “All San Diegans will benefit when we breathe new life into this unused property. Downtown San Diego is the region’s ideal location for new housing with its proximity to jobs and transit, and replacing this old vacant building with new affordable homes will significantly improve this area for Downtown residents and visitors.”

“For nearly 60 years, the current building served as our residents’ main library, and now we look forward to the next phase and how it can invigorate new life into this block and help us address our housing crisis,” said Christina Bible, Economic Development Director for the City of San Diego.

Potential buyers will have until Nov. 3 to submit a letter of interest.

City officials said, “If an agreement is not reached for the sale or ground lease of the property under the Surplus Land Act, the City may market the property to the general public with a lower affordable-housing requirement.”