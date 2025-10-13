City of San Diego residents to receive new trash bins on Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents are preparing for the distribution of new trash bins starting Monday.

A San Diego Superior Court judge recently denied homeowners' request to block the city from collecting its new monthly trash fee of $43. The legal battle may still head to trial.

Steven Rosenstein has been tracking the trash fees from the beginning and said the court decision was expected but disappointing.

"It's a little disappointing, but it's sort of not surprising. I would have been more shocked if he held up the tax," Rosenstein said.

The new trash bins will be distributed starting Monday, but Rosenstein questions the necessity of replacing existing bins.

"I think it's personally a waste of money. I mean, my bins, my blue bins, they're a little dirty, but they're perfectly fine. So it's the black one I replaced a couple of years ago. So it seems like a total waste of money," Rosenstein said.

San Diego Council President Joe LaCava says the new additions for residents are necessary and will take about six months for the city to distribute the cans to the 225,000 homes across San Diego.

"San Diego is a popular place for people to move to. And over and over again, we heard people were surprised. What do you mean I don't have to pay for trash here in San Diego? Because I paid for it wherever I came from. And it really is an important part of making sure that we delivered city services at the level that our residents expect," LaCava said.

Rosenstein is one of several homeowners who felt misled when voters approved Measure B in 2022. At that time, city officials suggested monthly fees would cost around $23 to $29. The final amount nearly doubled to $43.

While the setback in the lawsuit was unfavorable, Rosenstein says there is still promise since the lawsuit might go to trial.

"I think it's great. Because the mayor will have to be on the stand under oath, as well as three or four of the city council people who voted for the tax," Rosenstein said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.