City of San Diego project manager applies for permit to demolition, replace Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- There's new buzz around Ocean Beach on Tuesday as a piece of paper now hangs on the gates to the closed OB Pier.

The City of San Diego has posted a notice of an application for the nearly 60-year-old historic landmark to be demolished.

According to the notice, San Diego City Project Manager Delfa Genova applied for a permit that would allow for the pier to be torn down and eventually replaced.

The notice comes as King tides in recent weeks have shown no mercy on the pier, taking out a support pillar and damaging more railings.

When ABC 10News last spoke with the City Spokesperson Jose Ysea said the city would be assessing the recent storm damages in February.

However, the city's long-term solution has been a pier renewal project. The application could be the first step towards that process.

Ysea said, "The pier, according to studies, has already exceeded its life expectancy."

The application for permit to demolish and rebuild the pier will still have to go before the City Planning Group for approval.

No public hearing date has been set yet.

ABC 10News reached out to the city for comment on the notice and are still waiting to hear back as of Tuesday morning.

The pier, which has been closed since October, has sustained serious damage and has been frequently closed to the public over the past several years. The city has spent over $1 million on pier repairs during that time.