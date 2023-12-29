City expects Ocean Beach Pier damage after large waves

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jim Grant has been taking photos at the Ocean Beach Pier for decades.

“This pier it means a lot for the whole community," Grant said. "It’s kind of the focal point, to use a photographer’s phrase."

When he saw the potential to photograph 15 foot waves on Thursday, nothing could stand in his way - except this gate.

"It’s just a little sad we’ve got this pier closed and can’t get out there and get a little bit closer to it,” Grant said.

San Diego Lifeguards locked up and closed the pier on October 20th and say it will remain closed until early 2024. The City says it’s a safety precaution.

“These waves can cause significant damage," said Jose Ysea, City of San Diego spokesperson. "That railing: it’ll knock it over, break it apart, it can cause erosion from underneath.”

Ysea says these problems show up every winter season, resulting in closures. Ysea says over the last five years, the pier has been closed for a total of 18 months. In that time, the City spent around $1.7 million on pier repairs.

“All these different storms that come through, they constantly cause damage the City has to repair," Ysea said. "It comes out of the city coffers of course.”

The City’s long-term solution is a pier renewal project. They're looking to replace the 57-year-old landmark, and are gathering public input on three potential designs.

“They're going to be able to vote on several options: different options for the pier and entry ways into the pier,” Ysea said.

Ysea says the City will assess the overall storm damage to the pier in February. He says they’ll make repairs and reopen the pier before the renewal project begins.