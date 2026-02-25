City of San Diego looking for lessee to improve and maintain Tecolote Canyon Golf Course

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego announced on Tuesday that it is now accepting proposals from individuals and organizations to lease, renovate, operate and maintain the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course.

On Friday, the city issued a request for proposals for the 71-acre property, including the 18-hole golf course, driving range and clubhouse.

The golf course has been closed for sewer line replacement since earlier this month. And in August 2025, the course was reduced to a 9-hole layout to allow for crews to continue construction and prioritize public safety.

The city says it's looking for a lessee that can make several improvements to the property, such as replacing the bridges that cross Tecolote Creek, completing the replacement of the irrigation system and upgrading the clubhouse’s Pro Shop and food and beverage services. Proposals must also show that golf tournaments and golf instruction, training and coaching programs will continue at the course.

“Tecolote Canyon Golf Course is a beloved, well-established golf course with endless potential, and we couldn’t be more excited to move forward in elevating its worth,” said Economic Development Director Christina Bibler. “This facility serves as a vital community asset, hosting junior golf clinics, social mixers, seasonal events and charity tournaments that promote accessibility and inclusivity in the sport. The selected operator will be expected to maintain high standards of course quality and maximize economic and recreational value for residents and visitors.”

According to the city, when a lessee, it will consider the vision for course improvements and capital improvements plan, operational experience, financial capacity and the ability to deliver strong, sustainable operations.

Once selected, the lease must be approved by the City Council.

The city expects to negotiate the terms of the lease after a proposal is selected.

Proposals must then be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 14.