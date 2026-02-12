City of San Diego closes Tecolote Canyon Golf Course for sewer line replacement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ongoing construction work forced the City of San Diego to temporarily pause tee times at the city-owned and leased Tecolote Canyon Golf Course.

City crews are rehabilitating and replacing 4.7 miles of a major sewer line that runs through the golf course. Construction on the line, originally built in the 1950s, began along Tecolote Canyon in late 2024. In August of last year, the course was reduced to a 9-hole layout to allow for crews to continue construction and prioritize public safety.

Wednesday's announcement means all 18 holes are now closed, though the driving range remains open until Sunday.

While the course is closed, the city will reconsider its lease for the property with golf course operator American Golf Corporation. City staff in the next month will release a request for proposals for a new lease.

"Tecolote Canyon Golf Course is a beloved course for many, and our goal is to make sure it continues providing enjoyment for all," San Diego's Economic Development Director Christina Bibler said. "This is an opportunity for us to revisit the management of the course, improve operations, better align with market value and enhance long-term revenue and public benefit."

Proposals for the new lease will be evaluated based on "vision for course improvements and capital improvements plan, operational experience, financial capacity, and the ability to deliver strong, sustainable operations for this city-owned asset," according to a city document.

The course is slated to reopen this summer when construction is complete, followed by a five-year vegetation restoration effort "to ensure the canyon's ecosystem thrives for generations to come."

More information on the project is available at sandiego.gov/TecoloteCanyonTrunkSewer.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.