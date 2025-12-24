City of San Diego, local businesses prepare for holiday storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It may not be the gift San Diego wants during Christmas. But there’s a storm coming to the region.

“Sometimes you can't stop weather, you know, it’s going to come,” Michael Padilla said.

Padilla is the manager of San Diego Bike Rentals on Mission Boulevard and Pacific Beach Drive in Mission Beach.

“We thrive off of, not just day-to-day rentals but overnight rentals, whether it's 24 hours, 4 days, or even a week,” Padilla said.

The precipitation does cause some problems, whether for one day or many days of rain.

“That could cut down a week to 4 days or even just one day, especially when we have rain forecasted for multiple days in a row. No one wants to ride bikes in the rain,” Padilla said. “And we don't want our bikes in the rain, you know, we got to fix those bikes that we send out into the rain too.”

Padilla told ABC 10News they do have to plan for the rain.

“Like today, I might be having to close early. But that all depends with weather,” Padilla said. “Tomorrow, we kind of already decided that we are going to be closing up early.

While Padilla has a plan set, so does the City of San Diego for the storm.

“It’s about preparedness across the entire city,” Chris Heiser, Director for the Office of Emergency Services for the City of San Diego, said. “Stormwater is one of the primary responders. They have a whole elaborate plan in place, and they're activating that plan going forward.”

“We are very prepared for the storm. The San Diego Lifeguards have up to 7 rescue units that are going to be staged throughout the city,” Marine Safety Lieutenant Charles Knight for San Diego Fire Rescue Department said.

As Southern California tries to sift through the next several days of storms, local officials want to remind you that if there's ever a good time to stay inside and spend time with the family, this might be it, and not on the road.

“More as important is if sign states don't stop, don't enter flooded, don't become part of the problem, turn around, find an alternate route,” Heiser said.

If you’re thinking about getting the water with the rain, you’ll probably want to reconsider that too. There are beach closures from the border up to Mission Bay and water advisories at Children’s Pool in La Jolla and Silver Strand.