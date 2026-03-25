City of San Diego accepting proposals for new Tecolote Canyon Golf Course ownership

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has begun accepting proposals from companies to lease and reopen the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course.

The move is sparking environmental concerns among neighbors and highlighting a massive budget shortfall.

The course quietly closed down in February. The previous owner, American Golf Corporation, had been leasing the property for over 30 years before the City of San Diego terminated the agreement on January 30, 2026.

While golfers are eager for a reopening, neighbors are asking both the city and potential new owners to prioritize the natural space of Tecolote Canyon Park.

"There are a lot of ways that you can run a bio-conscious golf course and set an example for the rest of San Diego," said Darrell Madison, chairperson of the Tecolote Canyon Citizen's Advisory Committee. "Whether it be water conservation, reducing pesticides, maintaining these little bio islands so that there's a wildlife corridor — without our natural spaces, we're just like any other city."

Madison said that for years, hikers have found golf balls littering trails and creeks, and some have even been hit while walking. He also noted reports of pesticides from the golf course seeping into the creek water.

According to the city's website, the new operator must address these environmental concerns.

Proposals must also include several improvements, such as replacing bridges that cross Tecolote Creek, replacing the irrigation system, and upgrading the pro shop. The city will check in after two years to ensure these improvements are on track.

Per the city's Environmental Department, the new lessee must also manage invasive plant species and comply with the city’s Zero Emissions Policy.

This week, the city hosted walk-throughs with possible new operators. The deadline to submit a proposal is Tuesday, April 14, by 5 p.m.

Golf courses like Tecolote Canyon could be an untapped cash cow for the city as it confronts a $108 million budget shortfall.

A recent audit shows companies that lease and operate the city’s nine golf courses make $34 million a year yet pay the city just under $4 million.

The audit notes that readjusting rent for the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club alone could net enough revenue to restore Monday hours at 14 libraries.

Following the audit, the city is renegotiating rent for Fairbanks Ranch along with four other golf courses where leases have expired. Presidio Hills’ lease has not been updated in 11 years.