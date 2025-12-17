City College issues campus alert after ICE reportedly spotted near downtown campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City College issued a campus-wide alert to students and staff after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were reportedly spotted near the campus downtown Monday, prompting concerns among students during finals week.

The alert was sent on Monday afternoon through social media and emails to students and staff. School officials emphasized that ICE agents were never on campus property, only in the vicinity.

According to the alert message, the notification was made for "awareness and transparency." The notification reminded students and staff that district policy prohibits cooperation with ICE.

Several students expressed concern about the ICE presence, even those who are legally in the country.

"Based on how I see them in the news and stuff, I feared they would, you know, stop me one day, and it's like, you know. That type of thing, so I, I just went home," one student said.

Another student shared similar concerns about the impact on their education.

"I'm basically an immigrant here, so I'm trying to study and then get myself and everything, trying to focus in school," the student said.

The college's message asks students and staff to notify district officials and the district police if they see or become aware of ICE on campus.

ICE did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the past two days regarding their protocol near college campuses and what happened Monday near City College.

Students on campus on Tuesday said they were grateful for the alert from school officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

