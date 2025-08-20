Cities work to combat hot temperatures as heat waves come through

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - When the temperature turns up, some enjoy it by going outside. Others look for cooler temps in cool zones like the La Mesa Library.

"We're right next to the trolley so maybe you're on your way home, you're getting a little overheated, stop on in," said Cassie Koldewyn, the branch manager at the La Mesa Library. "You get to hang out, be in the cool. You're not expected to purchase anything, you're not expected to be a member. So we're really just opening our doors."

While the air conditioning is keeping this space comfortable, a team with the San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative at the University of San Diego is helping to take action to combat the heat.

"Extreme heat is actually one of the deadliest climate impacts that we see across not just in San Diego but in the nation," said Darbi Berry, the director of the San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative. "So these heat action plans, the goal of them is to really help our cities start preparing and implementing actions now to help create a lot more safety for our communities."

The team was awarded $750,000 from the state of California to put together heat action plans for San Diego, Chula Vista, and La Mesa.

That means things like tree planting, better insulation for windows and houses, and efficient energy upgrades like heat pumps.

They're pushing to upgrade infrastructure throughout the city to help combat strong heat waves.

For now, Koldewyn said as a cool zone, the space is open to the public.

"We're open seven days a week, so we have the AC going anytime you might need it, especially during peak hours," said Koldewyn. "So in the early afternoon when it's really hot outside, we definitely see an increase in business as customers come in, get out of the heat, get to enjoy our air conditioning."