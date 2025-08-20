Chula Vista Police release data on Telegraph Canyon Road crashes

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Following a deadly vehicle crash on Telegraph Canyon Road, ABC 10News obtained data from Chula Vista Police on that specific stretch of road that some consider dangerous.

ABC 10News filed a public records request with the Chula Vista Police Department after numerous viewers reached out with safety concerns.

The department responded by providing statistics on reported crashes that occurred on Telegraph Canyon Road from 2020-2025.

RELATED: 2 killed & 2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash

According to the data, there have been between 56 and 71 crashes from 2020-2024; there have been 38 reported collisions through Aug. 15, 2025.

When it comes to deaths, there have been 8 between 2020 and Aug. 15, 2025, the data shows.