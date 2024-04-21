Chula Vista Police Department mourns loss of assistant chief

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department is grieving the recent passing of Assistant Chief Phillip Collum. On Saturday, hundreds of people shared memories of his strength and optimism at Collum’s memorial service.

“People talk about Phil’s infectious smile," said Chief Roxana Kennedy, who had worked with Collum for 29 years. "Phil was always up. He was never down. Even when he told me about having cancer, he made it a positive thing.”

Collum was diagnosed with a rare melanoma cancer five months ago and passed away last week.

“What hits me the hardest is when I drive into work in the morning and I drive into my parking space. Phil’s right next to me. His car is there, but Phil’s not there anymore,” Kennedy said.

Collum’s best friend and pastor also gave emotional speeches, describing Collum as a trailblazer.

“Thank you for giving us an example that all of us should strive for," said Collum's pastor, Rich M. "We will see you on the other side brother.”

Collum was Chula Vista’s first African American police Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief. He also made history as the first openly gay male officer in the department.

Collum led with his heart in and out of work. He often volunteered with his husband at an orphanage in Baja California.

“One more example of how much Phil’s life mattered and the profound impact on untold others who could not be with us today,” said Collum's best friend, John H.

Not many can live up to such a legacy of love and courage.

“Have you left footprints people want to follow? Maybe this is a time for us to check ourselves and realize life is short and how you live your life matters,” Kennedy said.

