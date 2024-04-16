'Compassionate trailblazer': Chula Vista Assistant Police Chief remembered

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Days after his death, Chula Vista Assistant Police Chief Phil Collum is being remembered as a trailblazer and a champion for community outreach.

“He was larger than life. He had this infectious smile,” said Ralph Cerulli, co-chair of the Chula Vista Police Foundation board. "He was tough, but fair."

“Phil was a gift. He always stood out,” said State Sen. Steve Padilla, a former city council member.

Outside the Chula Vista Police Department, flags were at half staff, several days after the death of Collum, 54, following a 5-month battle with a rare melanoma cancer, soft tissue sarcoma.

“Shock. For lack of better terms, it was a gut punch,” said Cerulli.

Padilla called him a friend.

“We lost a member of our community, that is a blessing and a bright light. It’s hard and painful,” said Padilla.

During his career, the 29-year veteran oversaw every sworn division within the department. Padilla says he was known for his empathy, with his officers and the community.

“Always took that approach … always seeking to respect the perspective of others,” said Padilla.

It was Collum’s directive in 2022, to create the Community Engagement Division—a division created to help foster community relationships—which he personally led.

His efforts led to community-oriented positions, programs and training.

“He made it a mission of his to form that bridge with the community,” said Cerulli.

Collum was also a trailblazer.

In 2009, he became the department's first African-American Lieutenant. He was also the first openly gay male officer in the department.

“As an LGBT former law enforcement officer myself, I was proud of him, and I looked up to him,” said Padilla.

In 2022, ABC10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt spoke with him, as he keyed efforts, leading to uniformed law enforcement walking in the Pride Parade.

“I’m proud of being a member of the LGBT community. I’m proud of being a law enforcement officer. I’m proud of my husband. I’m proud of my community. I want to celebrate that, “ said Collum in the interview.

“Phil is a trailblazer. His love and compassion for the police officers, for the community, will be missed, and that will forever be Phil’s legacy.

A memorial service for Collum will be held at Eastlake Church Saturday at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

Family members request in lieu of flowers, people consider donating to the Phillip Collum Scholarship Fund, dedicated to supporting orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico.