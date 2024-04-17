Husband remembers Chula Vista assistant police chief's legacy

Phil Collum’s home in La Mesa is filled with peace and tranquility.

“Peace and tranquility — yes. Based on the jobs we do and the chaos that is out there, we wanted something here in our home that was opposite of that,” said William Lopez.

Lopez has been married to Collum since 2013. Lopez built a successful PR agency as Collum rose in the ranks at the Chula Vista Police Department.

During an interview two years ago with ABC 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt, Collum talked about Lopez. “I am proud of being a part of the LGBTQ community. I am proud of being a law enforcement officer. I am proud of my husband,” said Collum.

“I am not surprised. That is the type of person he is. Any spotlight given to him. He wants to take that and shine it on somebody else,” said Lopez.

Collum went to the orphanage Corazon de Vida in Baja California every month to help children.

“This brought us closer together. I saw him light up, spending time with the kids and also bringing other folks down to the orphanages,” said Lopez.

The kids also made him a poster, Collum kept by his side until he died.

The 54-year-old was diagnosed with a rare cancer, soft tissue sarcoma just 5 months ago. It started with pain in his forearm. Collum received a leadership award from University of San Diego.

He died at home, a place Lopez said he felt most comfortable.

“I am very proud to call him my husband. To be his partner in life. It was a privilege,” said Lopez.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Eastlake Church in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department will also stream it live on their Facebook page and YouTube.

In honor of Collum's memory, his family requests contributions be made to the Phillip Collum Scholarship Fund.