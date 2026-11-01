Chula Vista Police Arrest One in Underage Alcohol Sting

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The Chula Vista Police Department, in partnership with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, arrested one person during a "Shoulder Tap" operation for furnishing alcohol to a minor, police said Tuesday.

Last Thursday's operation aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and enhance community safety, according to the department.

Shoulder Tap operations target adults who buy alcohol for individuals under 21. Under the direct supervision of law enforcement, a minor stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy alcohol, clearly showing they are underage.

Adults who agree to purchase alcohol for a minor may be arrested and cited. The penalty includes a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

"We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth," ABC Director Paul Tupy said. "By preventing underage drinking, we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs."

The operation was funded by ABC's Alcohol Policing Partnership program and the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

