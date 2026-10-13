Chula Vista officer granted diversion in case of motorcyclist's crash death

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A Chula Vista police officer charged with misdemeanor manslaughter for allegedly running a red light while on duty and causing the death of a motorcyclist was granted misdemeanor diversion Monday, which would result in his case being dismissed if he completes certain court-ordered terms.

Johan Jacobo, 29, is charged with turning left against a red arrow at the intersection of Windingwalk Street and Olympic Parkway on June 20, 2025, after which 28-year-old Simon Robledo crashed into the officer's patrol vehicle. Robledo died at a hospital about an hour later.

Jacobo was responding to a call, but did not have his lights or sirens activated when he made the turn, according to prosecutors.

Jacobo faced up to one year in county jail if convicted of the misdemeanor count, but with diversion granted by a judge on Monday, his case could be dismissed if he successfully completes the diversion program terms.

Those terms include 150 hours of volunteer work, completion of a defensive driving course, paying restitution, completion of 20 therapy sessions, and a public apology letter to the victim's family. Those terms were ordered to be completed over the course of a 24-month diversionary period.

Jacobo remains out of custody on his own recognizance. He will return to court in April to gauge his progress in completing the diversion terms.

Jacobo's defense attorney, Vishad Dewan, argued in a diversion motion filed last month that his client was a good candidate for the program due to a lack of criminal history or likelihood to re-offend.

The attorney also wrote that Jacobo "remains profoundly affected by the loss of life resulting from this accident" and is "deeply mindful of Mr. Robledo's family and the loss that they have endured."

Additionally, the motion claimed that per a defense-retained accident reconstruction expert, other factors besides Jacobo's left turn may have also contributed to the fatality, including the motorcycle's speed -- which the motion stated was between 89 to 98 miles per hour -- and roadway visibility issues such as center median landscaping and the road's curvature that may have prevented Jacobo and Robledo from seeing one another until the last moment.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office opposed granting diversion and in its written opposition, argued the nature of the offense was too serious to warrant diversion.

Prosecutors also highlighted his role as a police officer, writing, "Defendant was entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the public and enforcing all laws. When he chose to make that illegal turn, he failed to uphold this responsibility, as well as his duty to drive with `due regard for the safety of all persons."'

The prosecution's motion also contained a letter from Robledo's mother, Linda Ramirez, who argued diversion would "allow the defendant to escape true legal accountability and continue working in a position of authority without facing the consequences of his actions."

Robledo's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jacobo and the city of Chula Vista, which remains pending, though Jacobo and the city requested to pause the civil case until the criminal proceedings are completed.

Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena said he could not find any grounds to deny diversion, as misdemeanor manslaughter was not one of the crimes excluded under the law. Among the crimes that are ineligible for diversion are sex offenses, domestic violence, and stalking.

Camarena said Jacobo met the diversion statute criteria while also having no criminal record and "a significant, positive law enforcement career record."

Jacobo's defense attorney did lodge an opposition to the apology letter diversion term as it could be used against Jacobo in the ongoing civil case, but Camarena said that in terms of what led to the crash, "It's pretty clear what happened."

The judge said, "Should he apologize for that? I think the answer is yes, in terms of the diversionary portion of the conditions. It might not be helpful in a civil case, but I don't think that's my goal."

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