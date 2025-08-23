Chula Vista gas thief targets vehicles, leaves SUV owner with costly repairs

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Frustration is mounting for car owners in a Chula Vista neighborhood after vehicles were targeted by a gas thief who caused more damage than initially discovered.

Norma Tadeo made the alarming discovery several Tuesdays ago near her apartment along Birch Road in the Otay Ranch area.

"As soon as I saw my car, this (fuel) door was open. The gas cap was on the ground," Tadeo said.

The full tank of her Suzuki XL-7 was down to half a tank. Nearby, three other vehicles parked near hers had their gas caps removed as well.

"Nobody deserve this, nobody. It's bad. It's sad," Tadeo said.

When Tadeo drove to a gas station to replace her stolen fuel, she noticed a check engine light had come on. At the pump, she discovered the true extent of the damage.

"As soon as I was pouring it in, a whole lake coming out," Tadeo said.

The gas thief had sliced open the fuel transfer pipe under her SUV, causing gasoline to pour out when she tried to refill the tank.

"I'm really upset, really upset. You're not expecting people not to be conscientious about the situation we are all going through, the economy," Tadeo said.

Tadeo's brother has fastened a temporary pipe to the fuel line, which is holding for now.

"I know we have to fix it. Can't have a band-aid on my car," Tadeo said.

When asked about the potential cost of repairs, Tadeo expressed concern about the financial burden.

"It's painful. I'm a single mom and I have a part-time job," she said.

Tadeo has filed a police report and hopes sharing her story will help track down the gas thief.

"They have to be responsible, can't go around causing other people problems, to fix their own problems," Tadeo said.

Anyone with information on the cases can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

