Chula Vista considers Caltrans partnership to clear homeless encampments from freeway off-ramps

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista City Council is discussing a potential agreement with Caltrans that would allow city crews to remove homeless encampments from off-ramps along the 5 Freeway between E and Main streets without having to wait for the state agency to act.

Under the proposed agreement, Caltrans would reimburse the city up to $200,000 for cleanup costs. If approved, the agreement would run through June 2027.

Previously, the city had to contact Caltrans before crews could access state property to clear encampments.

"Prior, since that was state property, we'd have to call Caltrans to be able to do it, and it could potentially be 1, 2, or 3 months before they'd come and address the homeless encampments," Mayor John McCann said.

McCann said his office has received complaints about the encampments and described the situation as a health and safety issue.

"We need to keep Chula Vista safe and clean, protect our single family neighborhoods and our small businesses," McCann said.

The City of San Diego entered a similar agreement with Caltrans in 2025.

If the plan is approved, McCann said people living in the encampments along the 5 Freeway between E and Main streets would be offered services to help them get off the streets. Paul Armstrong from the San Diego Rescue Mission said that outreach component is critical.

"So as long as they execute it in partnership with those that are doing homeless outreach, I think then that'll be a win for the city overall," Armstrong said.

The item will be up for discussion at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

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