Chula Vista Animal Services offers free dog adoptions as shelter reaches critical overcrowding

The Chula Vista Animal Services shelter is running a free adoption special through the end of the month in an attempt to address severe overcrowding, they say has been a long-term chronic issue.

The shelter is currently operating over capacity, creating challenging conditions for both animals and staff.

"Continually each year we just see more and more,” Ashley Milo with Chula Vista Animal Services said. "This year we reached 160 [dogs], at times, which puts us at 200% capacity.

The overcrowding crisis has become so severe that Chula Vista Animal Control ended its contract and service to Imperial Beach because it couldn't handle the volume of animals coming in from the area, with San Diego Humane Society taking over.

Staff say the overcrowding is related to owner surrenders, many community members reporting needing to choose between food for their family and food for their dog. Other community members have needed to downsize from a house to an apartment, and simply don’t have the space for a large animal.

"What we started hearing from the community is that they had to make some really tough decisions," Milo said.

Despite the challenging conditions, staff are working to keep all animals safe and healthy while the facility operates well beyond its intended capacity. The shelter houses various animals beyond dogs, including rabbits, guinea pigs, and an iguana. Some dogs have been waiting for homes for more than 600 days.

For those unable to commit to pet ownership, the facility offers multiple ways to help, including foster programs, dog walking opportunities, and volunteer positions. Donations are also accepted to support the shelter's operations.

