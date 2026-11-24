SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Southern California drivers will see increased California Highway Patrol enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with officers focusing on seat belt use, impaired driving and other unsafe behavior.

The CHP's statewide Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Officers will monitor roadways for unsafe driving, including motorists and passengers who are not properly restrained, according to the CHP.

"Every person in the vehicle has a role in getting home safely: buckle up, secure children in the appropriate seats, and make responsible choices behind the wheel," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will work to keep everyone on our roads safe and prevent avoidable tragedies."

During last year's 102-hour Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP officers investigated 25 fatal crashes statewide. More than half of the 17 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts, according to the agency.

CHP officers also arrested more than 1,200 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence during last year's Thanksgiving enforcement period.

The CHP urged drivers to buckle up before every trip, make sure children are secured in car seats or booster seats appropriate for their age and size, and check weather and road conditions before traveling.

Parents and caregivers needing help with child-safety-seat installation can contact a local CHP area office to speak with a certified child passenger safety seat technician, the agency said.

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