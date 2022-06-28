Watch Now
Chopper the Biker Dog passes away

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 10:39:05-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Chopper the Biker Dog, best known for bringing smiles to many San Diegans’ faces, passed away overnight at the age of 12.

Mark Shaffer, Chopper’s owner, tweeted Tuesday morning: “I woke up... 4 am. My best buddy Chopper the Biker Dog laying across my bed w/ his head laying across my lap. Chopper has passed in his sleep R. I. P. Buddy. I love you. I'll miss you. I don't know what I'm going to do without you. You are free now. I am lost."

Chopper lived the life of a local celebrity, parading through the city on his custom Harley-Davidson bike. While he attended many events around San Diego, his most important job was bringing smiles to those in need.

The Boston Terrier often visited people in hospitals, homeless shelters or in hospice care.

According to Shaffer, Chopper had been suffering from several health issues in recent years.

