Chollas Mead Elementary plans outdoor classroom to expand innovative school garden program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A school garden at Chollas Mead Elementary is transforming into something much bigger than flowers and vegetables — it's becoming a sanctuary for students and soon, an innovative outdoor classroom.

Tucked between the walls of the elementary school, the garden serves as more than just a learning space about plants and nature. For many students, it's become a place of comfort and peace.

"A really relaxing place because the garden is like my safe space," Amarie Angulo, a student gardener, said.

Arielle Angulo, another student, marveled at the unique setup, noting they had never seen a school "with a garden in the middle of it."

The garden's significance to students became clear in December when the school gave personalized rocks to student gardeners. The children placed their named rocks throughout the space, creating a sense of permanence and ownership in the garden.

Now, school leaders are taking the concept further by planning to create an outdoor classroom using empty space adjacent to the existing garden.

"Students need different ways to access their education. For some students, it might be a quiet area inside, for others, it might be access to being outside, breathing the fresh air," said John Mooney, special education specialist at Chollas Mead.

The outdoor classroom project holds particular importance for the school's diverse student population. About 38% of students at Chollas Mead have special needs, making accessibility a key priority in the design.

"I would like it to be for all populations of our school, meaning it's accessible for those in wheelchairs, it's accessible for those that need to have an aide with them, and it's accessible," Mooney said.

The planned space will include features designed for sensory needs, allowing students to "really be able to move around and focus on their needs, as well as having some like rocking chairs or some furniture that is built for sensory."

For the students already enjoying the garden, the expansion represents even more opportunities to connect with nature.

"We get to learn about all the plants that we have here and all the nature that nature has waiting for us," Amarie said.

The outdoor classroom project is expected to cost between $100,000 and $150,000. School leaders hope construction will begin before the 2026-2027 school year.

