Children face mental toll in aftermath of San Diego flood, experts say

San Diego (KGTV) — The mental health toll on families, especially children, dealing with the aftermath of a recent flood is stark, according to experts.

“It doesn't feel like home that much right now,” said Martha Navarro. The Navarro family was among many living on Beta Street who lost nearly everything in the Jan. 22 flood. They are working with an insurance company to repair their home.

However, the transitional period, which includes stays in hotels and with families, has been proven challenging for their three- and five-year-old children.

“They've been a little bit more annoyed. They have more tantrums," she said. "My eldest has been asking questions like why are we living where we're living. Why don’t we go back to our house?"

Clinical psychologist Dr. Justin Lapilusa said it can be hard for children to comprehend the disruption of not being able to return home.

“For children, toys aren’t just toys. They create security like a security blanket," said Lapilusa. "So we want to understand that even the most basic things that we may see as benign, or not serious, for a child that could mean everything.”

Lapilusa said a shift in behavior is normal as these life changes can bring a loss of security. He recommends finding substitutes to fill the void for the child, such as a replacement blanket or toy.

It’s also important for parents to be patient with their kids. “This is not the time to turn on your most assertive and stern parenting style,” said Lapilusa. “This is the moment in one's life where providing compassion and empathy and trying to understand the children is important.”

He said parents can reassure their children that things are in order and share a solution-focused plan. Opening up conversations about the situation may provide an outlet for children to talk with their peers, including those who may be going through similar experiences.

“Communication is key,” said Navarro. “Just being patient with little ones because even though they are small, they understand and feel everything that parents are going through.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Navarro family.